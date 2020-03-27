2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Killian Hayes, Patrick Williams, Anthony Edwards make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
The 2020 NBA Draft class is expected to be loaded at point guard, and French prospect Killian Hayes, the No. 2 prospect at the position on the CBS Sports Big Board, just made it more saturated. Hayes told ESPN on Friday that he's officially filed paperwork with the NBA front office to make himself available for the draft.
Hayes, a 6-foot-5 French prospect, who played most recently in Germany, is the No. 3 overall prospect in our rankings. He played last season for Ratiopharm Ulm, averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.
Hayes joins a star-studded list of names who have already made themselves available for the draft, such as Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Duke's Tre Jones, Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr., all of whom are projected first-rounders.
As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Killian Hayes
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammond
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
