The preamble is officially over, and now, we've reached the meat of the NBA Cup. With group play in the books, the knockout stage of the cup is here. No more will games feel quite as baked into the fabric of the regular season. We have something resembling a traditional tournament bracket now, and it's filled with teams we didn't expect to make it this far.

Sure, old standbys like the Golden State Warriors are still kicking, but look around the rest of the bracket. The Atlanta Hawks won a group featuring the two best teams in the NBA this season. The Houston Rockets put a cherry on top of their own breakout campaign by winning their group. The Orlando Magic are still kicking. The Detroit Pistons at least made it to a win-and-in scenario on Tuesday before getting eliminated by the Bucks.

This is the sort of early-season chaos and excitement the Cup was designed to create, and now, this eclectic group of teams is just one win away from Vegas and three away from the trophy. So, with the 2024 NBA Cup now kicking into high gear, here is the bracket and schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

2024 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule

Quarterfinals



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Magic at Bucks, 7 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m.. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks at Knicks, 7 p.m. (ESPN/fubo)

Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Odds to win 2024 NBA Cup

