The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first of its kind as it will be a two-day affair, with the first round on Wednesday and then the second round on Thursday. While there's no headliner a la Victor Wembanyama from last year, 2024 NBA Draft prop bettors are focusing in on another Frenchman for the top overall selection. Zaccharie Risacher is the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks but he has competition. Fellow countryman Alex Sarr could push for the first overall pick and factor heavily into NBA Draft 2024 props as could UConn standouts Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle.

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and there's intrigue far beyond the first pick. Where will Bronny James be selected, or will he be drafted at all? Another NBA Draft 2024 prop related to James is which team will draft him, with the Lakers or the Suns considered the favorites. Before locking in any 2024 NBA Draft prop bets of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine NBA expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past three NBA seasons, he returned $4,452 for $100 bettors. He also is 170-108 (+2001) on his last 278 NBA picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2024 NBA Draft prop picks

One of the 2024 NBA Draft prop bets Severance recommends: bet on Risacher to go first overall -- and Severance has that outcome as part of a play on the exact order of the first three players off the board. The 6-foot-9 forward made his pro debut as a 16-year-old with LNB Elite, which is the top basketball league in France. After two years of limited playing time, he broke out last season, averaging 10.1 points on 44% shooting during the LNB season, and upping that to 13.1 points on 57% shooting during EuroCup play. He was named the 2024 EuroCup Rising Star, the LNB's Best Young Player, and made the LNB All-Star Game.

Winning the LNB Best Young Player award is what most intrigues the Hawks to draft Risacher first overall as past winners include Wembanyama, who won it three times, and Hall of Famer Tony Parker. Current Hawks center Clint Capela also won that award, and with him averaging a double-double in each of the last seven seasons, Atlanta appears set at the center position. Thus, Severance has the Hawks bypassing a center like Sarr, and instead looking for help on the wing, which is why they would prefer Risacher at No. 1. See which other NBA Draft props Severance loves here.

