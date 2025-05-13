The Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves trailing against the Golden State Warriors at halftime, but were able to rally for a 117-110 win in Game 4 on Monday. During halftime of Game 4, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards delivered a passionate speech that may have lit a fire under his teammates.

"I told them, 'We only got two wins,'" Edwards recalled. "I've never seen a series end 2-1. I told them, 'We have to get two more wins and right now we're playing like we already got four wins.' ... We had to figure it out because if we would have kept playing like that, we would have lost tonight."

Edwards ended up scoring 16 of his points on 6 of 8 shooting in the second half, helping Minnesota outscore Golden State 39-17 in the third quarter. It was the Timberwolves' largest positive single-quarter scoring margin in team playoff history. Edwards finished the game with 30 points on 11 of 21 shooting while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds.

"He was one of the guys that was most vocal at halftime," Wolves coach Chris Finch said about Edwards. "[He] realized what was going on out there and we needed to be better. It started with him, really, and setting the tone."

The Timberwolves now have won seven of their nine games during the 2025 postseason and lead the Warriors 3-1 with a chance to close out the series in Game 5 at home.