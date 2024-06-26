Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.1 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 35.2% The betting markets have flipped in recent days to launch Risacher over Alex Sarr as the favorite to go No. 1 overall. Atlanta is reportedly still considering both Frenchmen as well as Donovan Clingan, and I'm not yet counting out Sarr entirely, but Risacher is looking like the pick for now.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 Sarr looks like the pick for Washington at No. 2 as things stand. He's a big and skilled center with excellent shot-blocking abilities and promising shooting potential.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 3 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Houston grabs the most potent 3-point shooter in the draft. Sheppard rated in the 100th percentile (!) in jump shots as a true freshman at Kentucky and was aces as a catch-and-shoot weapon to boot. He adds playmaking on both ends as a passer and defender.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Spurs need backcourt help to surround Victor Wembanyama, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.1 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% Buzelis has been rising behind the scenes in recent weeks and seems to be in the mix for Detroit here with his blend of size and shooting ability. He had a down season shooting the ball with G League Ignite but has a smooth shooting stroke that should translate and make him a supersized combo forward who can space the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Knecht was the best player in the SEC with Tennessee last season after a winding career that started in the JUCO ranks. He's a five-year college player who turned 23 earlier this year but has an exciting blend of athleticism and shot-making that should translate from day one.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 BPG 2.5 Clingan has the second-best odds to go No. 1 overall on draft night but could be a potential faller if he doesn't go to Atlanta with the top pick. The fits for teams picking in the top six may not be ideal for varying reasons, but Portland stops the slipping here to pair him with 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.0 RPG 4.0 APG 1.0 3P% 32.9% San Antonio adds another French star to its ranks in Salaun, who has familiarity with Victor Wembanyama, with both their sisters having played together previously on the FIBA circuit. Salaun's a stellar shooter with length.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Despite playing through multiple injuries last season at Colorado, Williams as a freshman thrived with the Buffaloes as a do-it-all combo guard who shot lights out from 3 and profiles as a catch-and-shoot threat. That's a skill set that could make him a nice role player even on a deep Grizzlies team expecting to be a factor in the West.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 Topic is a wild card after being diagnosed earlier this month with a partially torn left ACL. He's the best passer in this draft and was a top-five talent prior to the injury, though, so a smart team might be wise to take the discount and think longer term.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Few have had a better pre-draft process than Carter, who broke a combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has improved as a shooter. That could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24% A former Texas signee who spent last season with G League Ignite, Holland has the physical frame and multi-faceted toolset to become the best player in a wide-open class. The former No. 1 recruit could find a home in OKC where Sam Presti tends to bet on toolsy wings with upside.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% After snagging a foundational center at No. 7, Portland comes back with a long and rangy wing in Kyshawn George here to give the Trail Blazers shooting and length in their young core.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Questions about Dillingham's size and defensive potential may push Dillingham out of the lottery but it's unlikely he falls far. He's an electric offensive weapon who can get hot in a hurry and be an an engine of an offense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. He's one of the oldest prospects in the draft but also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch-and-shoot attempts, dribble handoffs and in isolation.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% After hiring a podcaster to become its head coach earlier this week, L.A. may find part-time TikToker McCain an appealing option here at No. 17. It helps that his game would fit in L.A., too. He can do a little of everything from either guard spot and shot nearly 42% from 3-point range last season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% A diverse shot-maker and creator, Carrington is seen as a potential lottery talent who has the tools to develop into something special. He was a surprise one-and-done who could help add to Orlando's diverse young roster.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2.0 A Toronto native who dominated the last two seasons in college basketball at Purdue, Toronto brings one of its own back home at No. 19. Edey is a polarizing prospect in draft circles but his size, developmental trajectory and sheer dominance at the highest level of the sport can't be ignored.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production. However, he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce. Could be a nice developmental piece for the Cavs, who don't quite have a player stylistically who plays like him.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 In a draft where two 7-footers might go inside the top three picks, Missi -- somehow -- has been overlooked after a solid freshman season at debut. He was good as a shot-blocker and rated out well as a roll man.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% The best and most NBA-ready defensive prospect in this draft lands in Milwaukee. Dunn has some question marks about his offensive skill set but his playmaking on defense should earn him a role in the NBA.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% New York adds some insurance to its frontcourt and its various moving pieces with a 7-footer in Kyle Filipowski who led Duke in scoring last season and shot 35% from 3-point range as a sophomore. He's a huge body with a modern game ready to contribute for a Knicks team that's primed to compete atop the East.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier's a dynamic downhill driver who has excellent court vision and plays an exciting brand of basketball as a scorer and distributor. He could give the Knicks a change of pace when Brunson takes breathers and develop into a key piece of the team's foundation in time.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Cam Christie SG Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.6 APG 2.2 3P% 39.1% With Sarr already in the fold, Washington takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23.0 RPG 4.0 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% Shannon was found not guilty in his rape trial earlier this month, potentially clearing the way for teams to feel more comfortable taking him in the first round. He was one of the best players in the Big Ten last season and could add depth to a contending Wolves team.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% There's been plenty of buzz around Holmes in recent weeks after a strong pre-draft process in which he impressed NBA teams with his maturity and poise. He was one of the most productive players in college hoops last season for Dayton, where he averaged 20.4 points per game and dominated both inside and out.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 AJ Johnson PG NBL Australia • 6'4" / 167 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 2.9 RPG 1.3 APG 0.7 The counting stats playing in the NBL last season don't jump off the page, but Johnson is a former five-star recruit who is seemingly in the process of turning promise and potential into production after catching the eyes of evaluators at the combine.