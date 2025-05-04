The final game of the first round and the first game of the second round both take place on Sunday for the NBA playoffs. Ahead of these two pivotal contests, many of the top sportsbooks are offering promos for new users. Let's check out these offers as well as preview the NBA slate for Sunday.

Previewing upcoming NBA Playoff games

The first game on Sunday is the start of the second-round matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 tips off at 6 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are -550 favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Pacers are +410 underdogs. For Game 1, Cleveland is laying 8 points and is -340 on the money line against Indiana. Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell is the only player in this contest with a points prop in the 20s with an over/under of 26.5. Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen has the highest rebounds prop at 10.5, while Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's assists prop is also at 10.5.

Will the Golden State Warriors blow another 3-1 playoff lead in the Stephen Curry-Steve Kerr era? The Rockets forced a Game 7 after winning Game 5 and Game 6 by a combined 23 points. Now, Houston gets to return home once again for this 8:30 p.m. ET showdown, and it is a 3-point favorite to prevail in the final game of this series. Teammates Curry (26.5) and Jimmy Butler (23.5) have the highest points props in the game, followed by Rockets big man Alperen Sengun at 21.5 and Houston guard Fred VanVleet at 16.5. Despite being underdogs in Game 7, the Warriors (+3800) actually have shorter NBA title odds than the Rockets (+4200).

