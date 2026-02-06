The NBA trade deadline has now passed, and two very distinct races are unfolding for the rest of the regular season. The first is for playoff seeding – whether that be to get into the play-in, avoid it altogether or lock up home-court advantage.

Conversely, some teams are clearly focused on securing the best draft picks possible in June's highly anticipated 2026 draft. Franchises like Memphis and Dallas traded away the likes of Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson in service of that goal. However, that's not to say Washington and Utah — where Davis and Jackson were relocated — are necessarily fully motivated to win now. As such, it will be interesting to see just how much those new players suit up for the final 30 games or so. The same can be said for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, which is now expected to move the former MVP this summer after not completing a deal at the deadline.

We took those variables and others — such as New Orleans owing its pick to Atlanta and thus having no motivation to lose games whatsoever, and the potential for Kawhi Leonard's durability issues to resurface in the wake of James Harden and Ivica Zubac being traded away, even if those moves were in the franchise's best long-term interests — into consideration to construct our first 2026 mock draft below.

As for the order of the players themselves, the mock draft should not be confused with our big board, as team needs were considered as early as the No. 2 pick.

Round 2