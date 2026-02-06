The first 2026 NBA mock draft after the trade deadline: Giannis' future shapes the summer
Giannis Antetokounmpo's uncertain future, post-deadline tanking incentives and franchise pivots define our latest 2026 NBA mock draft
The NBA trade deadline has now passed, and two very distinct races are unfolding for the rest of the regular season. The first is for playoff seeding – whether that be to get into the play-in, avoid it altogether or lock up home-court advantage.
Conversely, some teams are clearly focused on securing the best draft picks possible in June's highly anticipated 2026 draft. Franchises like Memphis and Dallas traded away the likes of Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson in service of that goal. However, that's not to say Washington and Utah — where Davis and Jackson were relocated — are necessarily fully motivated to win now. As such, it will be interesting to see just how much those new players suit up for the final 30 games or so. The same can be said for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, which is now expected to move the former MVP this summer after not completing a deal at the deadline.
We took those variables and others — such as New Orleans owing its pick to Atlanta and thus having no motivation to lose games whatsoever, and the potential for Kawhi Leonard's durability issues to resurface in the wake of James Harden and Ivica Zubac being traded away, even if those moves were in the franchise's best long-term interests — into consideration to construct our first 2026 mock draft below.
As for the order of the players themselves, the mock draft should not be confused with our big board, as team needs were considered as early as the No. 2 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
In this scenario, Sacramento secures the No. 1 pick. The Kings have the worst record in the NBA, have lost 10 straight and deliberately did nothing to rectify that at the deadline. In Peterson, they land a dynamic guard they can build around for the next generation. Some of his on-again, off-again availability issues have been labeled "bizarre," but between the lines he has size, length, physicality, shot-making and playmaking — essentially everything a franchise could want.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Indiana's pick will go to the Clippers if it lands between Nos. 5-9, incentivizing the Pacers to keep losing games. What could complicate that is the arrival of Ivica Zubac, who is now the team's center of the future but would probably be best utilized outside the lineup for the next 30 days. With Zubac joining Tyrese Haliburton (following his return from injury next season) and Pascal Siakam, Indiana wants to compete now. Boozer is the player best able to contribute immediately while also bridging the program's future, even if AJ Dybantsa may have higher long-term upside.
Round 1 - Pick 3
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs
With a 13-37 record, the Nets currently have a 48% chance of landing in the top three. In this scenario, they end up with Dybantsa, who would provide a go-to scorer to punctuate a developing young core. The 6-foot-9 wing will be a candidate to go first or second and almost certainly won't fall below No. 3. If Michael Porter Jr. remains in Brooklyn, the two would fit nicely alongside Noah Clowney and Egor Demin.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
The Anthony Davis trade was motivated by the fact that Dallas does not control its own first-round pick again until 2031. Between that and the star power atop this draft, 2026 represents the best chance in the foreseeable future to find a long-term running mate for Cooper Flagg. While Dallas would love to land any of the top three, Wilson provides an elite athlete at the four and a defensive playmaker whose offense has proven ahead of schedule at North Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Davis may now be a Wizard, but Washington remains highly incentivized to lose. The team keeps its pick if it lands in the top eight; otherwise, it goes to the Knicks. In other words, don't expect to see much of Trae Young and Davis together until next season. Flemings gives Washington an explosive athlete and legitimate creator at lead guard, with the potential to share the floor with Young early and mesh long-term with Tre Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
Atlanta lands its lead guard of the future in Wagler, who brings positional size, shooting and a deliberate pace that should complement Jalen Johnson. He joins a promising young group that includes Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jonathan Kuminga and Asa Newell, while also benefiting from playing with or behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is under contract through 2027-28.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Ja Morant may still be in Memphis, but that could change this offseason. With no true point guard among its young core, the Grizzlies turn to Brown, whose size and skill with the ball stand out. Memphis' organizational culture should help him make necessary physical and defensive gains.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
Utah is ready to compete after acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr., but the Jazz only retain this pick if it lands in the top eight. Ament adds a versatile combo forward and long-term asset to develop alongside Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Walker Kessler and the rest of Utah's young core.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Antetokounmpo is expected to be moved this summer, signaling a rebuild. Quaintance provides interior defense and flexibility, whether alongside Myles Turner or as a foundational frontcourt piece.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
Charlotte is playing its best basketball in years and pushing for the playoffs. Peat supplies rim pressure and an NBA-ready physicality that this core currently lacks.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 11
Thomas Haugh PF
Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
One of the picks from the Paul George trade turns into Haugh, a versatile wing who fits OKC's defensive culture and values.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Cenac's measurables and defensive versatility stand out. He is already spacing the floor and projects as a long-term four or five.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
With Scoot Henderson nearing his season debut, Portland evaluates its future at point guard. Acuff offers scoring and creation, though this pick would convey to Chicago if it lands outside the lottery.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Steinbach provides size, shooting range and inside-out skill to complement Victor Wembanyama.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
With a second first-rounder, Memphis adds another jumbo wing with two-way versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Miami faces perimeter turnover. Burries fits the Heat culture and offers positional flexibility and shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Stirtz fits Steve Kerr's system perfectly with shooting, movement and feel for the game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Toronto still lacks elite guard depth. Philon provides scoring, playmaking and defensive upside.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Ngongba offers defensive presence and developing offense as OKC plans for frontcourt flexibility.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Lopez is a skilled offensive wing from Mexico playing in New Zealand, offering versatility and developmental upside.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
Anderson gives Charlotte a contingency option at guard with high skill and basketball IQ.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa State • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Jefferson's strength, defense, passing and spacing make him a cost-effective contributor.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Carr brings length, athleticism and shooting but will need time to add strength.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Isaiah Evans SF
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs
Evans provides floor spacing and size around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Round 1 - Pick 25
North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs
Veesaar projects as a long-term backup center option behind Nikola Jokic.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs
Mullins' elite shooting and underrated defense fit Boston's needs.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Johnson's physicality complements Cleveland's two-big approach.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 29
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Yessoufou is a high-upside long-term play late in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Juke Harris SF
Wake Forest • Soph • 6'7" / 200 lbs
Harris offers size and shooting on the wing to space the floor around Cooper Flagg.