The NBA trade deadline has now passed, and two very distinct races are unfolding for the rest of the regular season. The first is for playoff seeding – whether that be to get into the play-in, avoid it altogether or lock up home-court advantage.

Conversely, some teams are clearly focused on securing the best draft picks possible in June's highly anticipated 2026 draft. Franchises like Memphis and Dallas traded away the likes of Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson in service of that goal. However, that's not to say Washington and Utah — where Davis and Jackson were relocated — are necessarily fully motivated to win now. As such, it will be interesting to see just how much those new players suit up for the final 30 games or so. The same can be said for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, which is now expected to move the former MVP this summer after not completing a deal at the deadline.

We took those variables and others — such as New Orleans owing its pick to Atlanta and thus having no motivation to lose games whatsoever, and the potential for Kawhi Leonard's durability issues to resurface in the wake of James Harden and Ivica Zubac being traded away, even if those moves were in the franchise's best long-term interests — into consideration to construct our first 2026 mock draft below.

As for the order of the players themselves, the mock draft should not be confused with our big board, as team needs were considered as early as the No. 2 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Darryn Peterson PG
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
21.1
RPG
4.3
APG
1.8
3P%
43.2%
In this scenario, Sacramento secures the No. 1 pick. The Kings have the worst record in the NBA, have lost 10 straight and deliberately did nothing to rectify that at the deadline. In Peterson, they land a dynamic guard they can build around for the next generation. Some of his on-again, off-again availability issues have been labeled "bizarre," but between the lines he has size, length, physicality, shot-making and playmaking — essentially everything a franchise could want.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cameron Boozer PF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
23.3
RPG
9.9
APG
4
3P%
37.5%
Indiana's pick will go to the Clippers if it lands between Nos. 5-9, incentivizing the Pacers to keep losing games. What could complicate that is the arrival of Ivica Zubac, who is now the team's center of the future but would probably be best utilized outside the lineup for the next 30 days. With Zubac joining Tyrese Haliburton (following his return from injury next season) and Pascal Siakam, Indiana wants to compete now. Boozer is the player best able to contribute immediately while also bridging the program's future, even if AJ Dybantsa may have higher long-term upside.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
23.9
RPG
6.4
APG
3.5
3P%
35.9%
With a 13-37 record, the Nets currently have a 48% chance of landing in the top three. In this scenario, they end up with Dybantsa, who would provide a go-to scorer to punctuate a developing young core. The 6-foot-9 wing will be a candidate to go first or second and almost certainly won't fall below No. 3. If Michael Porter Jr. remains in Brooklyn, the two would fit nicely alongside Noah Clowney and Egor Demin.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
20
RPG
9.8
APG
2.8
3P%
25%
The Anthony Davis trade was motivated by the fact that Dallas does not control its own first-round pick again until 2031. Between that and the star power atop this draft, 2026 represents the best chance in the foreseeable future to find a long-term running mate for Cooper Flagg. While Dallas would love to land any of the top three, Wilson provides an elite athlete at the four and a defensive playmaker whose offense has proven ahead of schedule at North Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Kingston Flemings PG
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
17
RPG
3.4
APG
5.5
3P%
38%
Davis may now be a Wizard, but Washington remains highly incentivized to lose. The team keeps its pick if it lands in the top eight; otherwise, it goes to the Knicks. In other words, don't expect to see much of Trae Young and Davis together until next season. Flemings gives Washington an explosive athlete and legitimate creator at lead guard, with the potential to share the floor with Young early and mesh long-term with Tre Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Keaton Wagler SG
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
17.9
RPG
5
APG
4.3
3P%
44.4%
Atlanta lands its lead guard of the future in Wagler, who brings positional size, shooting and a deliberate pace that should complement Jalen Johnson. He joins a promising young group that includes Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jonathan Kuminga and Asa Newell, while also benefiting from playing with or behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is under contract through 2027-28.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mikel Brown Jr. PG
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
15.6
RPG
3
APG
5.1
3P%
27.8%
Ja Morant may still be in Memphis, but that could change this offseason. With no true point guard among its young core, the Grizzlies turn to Brown, whose size and skill with the ball stand out. Memphis' organizational culture should help him make necessary physical and defensive gains.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
17.1
RPG
6.4
APG
2.5
3P%
31.1%
Utah is ready to compete after acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr., but the Jazz only retain this pick if it lands in the top eight. Ament adds a versatile combo forward and long-term asset to develop alongside Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Walker Kessler and the rest of Utah's young core.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jayden Quaintance C
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
5
RPG
5
APG
0.5
3P%
0
Antetokounmpo is expected to be moved this summer, signaling a rebuild. Quaintance provides interior defense and flexibility, whether alongside Myles Turner or as a foundational frontcourt piece.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
14.8
RPG
5.6
APG
2.6
3P%
35.3%
Charlotte is playing its best basketball in years and pushing for the playoffs. Peat supplies rim pressure and an NBA-ready physicality that this core currently lacks.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Thomas Haugh PF
Florida • Jr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
17.6
RPG
6.4
APG
1.9
3P%
35%
One of the picks from the Paul George trade turns into Haugh, a versatile wing who fits OKC's defensive culture and values.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Chris Cenac Jr. C
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
9.5
RPG
7.8
APG
0.9
3P%
36.5%
Cenac's measurables and defensive versatility stand out. He is already spacing the floor and projects as a long-term four or five.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Darius Acuff Jr. PG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
20.3
RPG
2.9
APG
6.2
3P%
40.8%
With Scoot Henderson nearing his season debut, Portland evaluates its future at point guard. Acuff offers scoring and creation, though this pick would convey to Chicago if it lands outside the lottery.
  From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Hannes Steinbach PF
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
17.8
RPG
11.5
APG
1.6
3P%
35.1%
Steinbach provides size, shooting range and inside-out skill to complement Victor Wembanyama.
  From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Yaxel Lendeborg PF
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
14.3
RPG
7.2
APG
3.2
3P%
29.8%
With a second first-rounder, Memphis adds another jumbo wing with two-way versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Brayden Burries SG
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
15.3
RPG
4.5
APG
2.9
3P%
37.1%
Miami faces perimeter turnover. Burries fits the Heat culture and offers positional flexibility and shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Bennett Stirtz PG
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
19.2
RPG
2.4
APG
5
3P%
39.4%
Stirtz fits Steve Kerr's system perfectly with shooting, movement and feel for the game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Labaron Philon PG
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
21.4
RPG
3.5
APG
4.9
3P%
38.5%
Toronto still lacks elite guard depth. Philon provides scoring, playmaking and defensive upside.
  From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Patrick Ngongba II C
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
11
RPG
6.2
APG
2
3P%
29.2%
Ngongba offers defensive presence and developing offense as OKC plans for frontcourt flexibility.
  From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Karim Lopez SF
Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Lopez is a skilled offensive wing from Mexico playing in New Zealand, offering versatility and developmental upside.
  From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Christian Anderson PG
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
19.6
RPG
3.4
APG
7.5
3P%
43.6%
Anderson gives Charlotte a contingency option at guard with high skill and basketball IQ.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Joshua Jefferson PF
Iowa State • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
17.3
RPG
7.8
APG
5.1
3P%
40.6%
Jefferson's strength, defense, passing and spacing make him a cost-effective contributor.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
19.4
RPG
5.8
APG
2.8
3P%
40.5%
Carr brings length, athleticism and shooting but will need time to add strength.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Isaiah Evans SF
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.2
RPG
3.1
APG
1.2
3P%
33.5%
Evans provides floor spacing and size around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Henri Veesaar C
North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.8
RPG
9
APG
2
3P%
45.9%
Veesaar projects as a long-term backup center option behind Nikola Jokic.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Braylon Mullins SG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
11.8
RPG
3.4
APG
1.4
3P%
38%
Mullins' elite shooting and underrated defense fit Boston's needs.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Aday Mara C
Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
10.8
RPG
7
APG
2.2
3P%
0%
Mara provides massive size and defensive impact as Mitchell Robinson approaches free agency.
  From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Morez Johnson Jr. F
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
N/A
POSITION RNK
N/A
PPG
13.7
RPG
7
APG
1.2
3P%
41.7%
Johnson's physicality complements Cleveland's two-big approach.
  From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Tounde Yessoufou SF
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
17.7
RPG
5.9
APG
1.7
3P%
31.3%
Yessoufou is a high-upside long-term play late in the first round.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Juke Harris SF
Wake Forest • Soph • 6'7" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
20.9
RPG
6.2
APG
1.5
3P%
36.5%
Harris offers size and shooting on the wing to space the floor around Cooper Flagg.

