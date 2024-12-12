The Philadelphia 76ers' proposed plan to build a new arena in City Center took an important step forward Thursday morning. Philadelphia's City Council voted to approve bills that would allow the team to construct a $1.3 billion new facility scheduled to open in 2031.

The group of bills passed by a 12 to 4 vote in council and needs to pass a second vote next week to become finalized. Opponents of the arena could be heard chanting, "You're all sellouts!" as the vote took place Thursday morning. Philadelphia's Chinatown and Washington Square West neighborhoods -- which both border the proposed arena site at 11th and Market Streets -- have been vocally opposed to the project that was first introduced in July 2022. A citywide poll earlier this year showed that only 18% of Philadelphia residents supported the project.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and local labor unions have backed the project. Political director for electricians union IBEW Local 98 TJ Lepera said, "council knows what's best for the city" after Thursday's vote.

Part of the agreement voted on Thursday is for the Sixers to contribute $60 million to a Community Benefits Agreement over 30 years. City Council pushed for a CBA closer to $100 million this week, and groups like the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation wanted the CBA to be $163 million. But city council leadership relented in negotiations with the team before Thursday's vote and stuck with the $60 million figure.

Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke, who proposed that the Sixers should contribute $300 million to the CBA, called the legislation a "sellout deal."

"City Council proposed a strong $100 million Community Benefits Agreement with extensive anti-displacement measures created with input from community leaders," they wrote in a statement. "It is deplorable to learn the 76ers and their billionaire owners think our communities are worth only $60 million over 30 years. They recently gave a single athlete $193 million over 3 years."

Residents and small business owners in Chinatown and the surrounding neighborhoods have expressed concern about being pushed out of the area due to rising costs, potential gridlock caused by traffic and the ability for emergency vehicles to reach a major nearby hospital on game nights.

The 76ers are owned by Josh Harris' Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment group (which also owns the NFL's Washington Commanders and NHL's New Jersey Devils) and currently share the Wells Fargo Center with the NHL's Flyers. Comcast Spectacor, the owner of the Flyers, operates the Wells Fargo Center. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment is also a backer of the recently founded real estate development company Seregh, which plans to "develop mixed-use real estate near sports venues."

Earlier this year, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, who spent the entirety of his 13 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, publicly voiced displeasure with the potential move.

"I would prefer it stays in South Philly, unquestionably," Kelce said in September. "I'll say this, when it does get built in Center City and all of these people are displaced, at the end of the day people are probably going to love it. In 10 years, all of this is gonna be different, and we're probably going to be really happy that there's this beautiful complex that was developed down there in a thriving part of the city. Right now, I really hate it.

"...The ownership group isn't Philadelphian!" Kelce continued. "It's got a New Jersey Devils team, a Philadelphia team, and now a Washington team! Now they're forcing the city to do what this guy wants, and it sucks."

The 76ers also publicly flirted with the idea of moving across the Delaware River for a potential new stadium in Camden, New Jersey and had N.J. lawmakers trying to lure the team with $400 million in tax breaks. The team has said it will not take city tax dollars for its proposal in Center City, and unless there's a big change between now and next week, it looks like the Sixers will have the green light on their new arena.