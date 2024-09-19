Jason Kelce has some strong feelings about the Philadelphia 76ers' plans to build a new arena downtown in Center City. The Eagles legend has voiced opposition to the plans, officially endorsed by Mayor Cherelle Parker on Wednesday, for the 76ers to move from their current South Philly location. The proposed arena, which has faced opposition in Philly, would aim to open in time for the 2031-32 NBA season and still needs to be approved by city council.

Kelce joined WIP for the "WIP Morning Show" on Thursday and was asked about the plans to relocate the 76ers. Kelce didn't mince words when asked about his preference for where the arena should be, citing the displacement of Chinatown residents as a big reason for his opposition.

"I would prefer it stays in South Philly, unquestionably," Kelce said. "I'll say this, when it does get built in Center City and all of these people are displaced, at the end of the day people are probably going to love it. In 10 years, all of this is gonna be different, and we're probably going to be really happy that there's this beautiful complex that was developed down there in a thriving part of the city. Right now, I really hate it."

Having grown up in Cleveland, Ohio, when the NFL's Browns were moved to Baltimore by then owner Art Modell, Kelce said he was "scarred" by that experience. The recently retired Eagles center said it's unfair for the 76ers' ownership group to do whatever it wants without taking the people of Philadelphia into consideration.

"All of these people have devoted all of their time, all of their efforts, all of their money and a lifetime of fandom toward this team, and now you're going to strong-arm people against what the city wants," Kelce said. "I really have a hard time being OK with that. I'm not OK with it. I think it's wrong."

As Kelce pointed out, the 76ers' ownership group, the Josh Harris-led Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment group, isn't locally based, and it owns several major sports teams throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including the NFL's Washington Commanders and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

"The ownership group isn't Philadelphian!" Kelce said. "It's got a New Jersey Devils team, a Philadelphia team, and now a Washington team! Now they're forcing the city to do what this guy wants, and it sucks."

Following his rant on local radio, Kelce cleared up his thoughts on social media. He noted that fans will come to love the new arena, but the idea of the owners pushing a project that local residents oppose doesn't sit right with him. A recent poll of registered voters in Philadelphia showed just 18% of those surveyed supported the project.

The 76ers' current lease with the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia ends in 2031, and the team has been pushing for its own arena in Center City. Just earlier this month, HBSE acknowledged an offer from Camden, New Jersey to build an arena there if the 76ers can't strike a deal with the city of Philadelphia.

Since the mayor's formal announcement, organizations like the Save Chinatown Coalition and No Arena Washington Square West have issued strong condemnations of the plan.