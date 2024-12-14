A spot in the 2024 NBA Cup championship game is at stake when the Houston Rockets meet the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The Rockets advanced to the semifinals with a 91-90 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, while the Thunder punched their ticket with a 118-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Rockets (17-8), who won the West Group A with a 3-1 mark, have won five of seven. The Thunder (19-5), who won the West Group B at 3-1, have won four in a row and eight of nine. Dillon Brooks (illness) is listed as questionable for Houston.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 121-83 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Thunder and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -5.5

Rockets vs. Thunder over/under: 214.5 points

Rockets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -229, Houston +188

HOU: The Rockets have covered the spread in 33 of their last 49 games (+15.40 units)

OKC: The Thunder are 15-9 ATS this season

Rockets vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

Rockets vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been red hot of late, surpassing 30-plus points in each of the last three games. He is coming off a 39-point, eight-rebound and five-assist performance in the win over the Mavericks. He has registered two double-doubles on the season. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 30.2 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and one block in 34.3 minutes.

Also powering the offense is forward Jalen Williams. The 2022 first-round draft pick has scored 20 or more points in four of the last five games. He has had two double-doubles on the year, including a 27-point and 10-rebound performance in a 110-104 loss at San Antonio on Nov. 19. In 24 starts this season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Shooting guard Jalen Green is one of seven Houston players averaging double-digit scoring. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes. The 2021 first-round draft pick has reached double-figure scoring in each of the past four games, including a 31-point and four-rebound effort in a 117-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. He has registered one double-double on the season, a 23-point and 12-rebound performance in a 108-102 win at Dallas on Oct. 31.

Center Alperen Sengun has registered back-to-back double-doubles. In Wednesday's win over Golden State, he scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with five assists in 32 minutes. For the season, he has 15 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. In a 117-111 overtime win at Minnesota on Nov. 26, he scored 22 points, while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. In 25 starts, he is averaging 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and one block in 31 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rockets vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 215 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 121-83 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.