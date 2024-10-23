The Milwaukee Bucks battle the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA season opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Milwaukee finished third in the Eastern Conference at 49-33 a year ago, while Philadelphia was the seventh seed at 47-35. The Bucks, who are looking to make the postseason for the ninth year in a row, were 18-22 on the road in 2023-24. The Sixers, who are eyeing their eighth consecutive playoff appearance, were 25-16 on their home court last season. Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton (ankle) is out, while the Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee).

Tip-off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time series 121-105, and have won the last four meetings. Milwaukee is the 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Milwaukee -3.5

Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Milwaukee -145, Philadelphia +130

MIL: The Bucks have hit the first-half game total under in 35 of their last 61 games (+7.45 units)

PHI: The 76ers have hit the first-quarter money line in 27 of their last 45 games (+12.00 units)

Why the 76ers can cover

With Embiid and George out, the Sixers will lean on point guard Tyrese Maxey. In 70 games a year ago, all starts, he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and one steal in 37.5 minutes of action. He is connecting on 45% of his field goals, including 37.3% from 3-point range, and 86.8% from the foul line. He has played well against the Bucks throughout his career. In 12 games against Milwaukee, he is averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 33 minutes.

After opening as favorites, the Sixers have moved to home underdogs after the injury updates. Philadelphia was 25-20 against the spread last season at home and 33-26 ATS in conference games, so some of the betting trends point in their favor despite being shorthanded.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a two-time MVP. In 73 starts last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35.2 minutes. He connected on 61.1% of his field goals and 65.7% of his free throws. He has played well against the 76ers throughout his career, averaging 24.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists vs. Philadelphia.

Point guard Damian Lillard enters his second season with the Bucks. In 73 starts last season, he averaged 24.3 points, seven assists, 4.4 rebounds and one steal in 35.3 minutes. He connected on 42.4% of his field goals, including 35.4% from 3-point range, and 92% from the free throw line. In 21 career games against Philadelphia, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 35.3 minutes of action.

