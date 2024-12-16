We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Charlotte is 7-18 overall and 5-9 at home, while Philadelphia is 7-16 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Sixers have dominated this series, winning eight straight against Charlotte. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (sinus fracture), Caleb Martin (shoulder), Jared McCain (knee) and Adem Bona (knee). The Hornets will be without Grant Williams (knee) and Tre Mann (back), while LaMelo Ball (calf) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. The 76ers are favored by 3 points in the latest Hornets vs. 76ers odds, and the over/under is 216.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. 76ers spread: Hornets +3

Hornets vs. 76ers over/under: 216.5 points

Hornets vs. 76ers money line: Hornets: +130, 76ers: -156

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are coming off a tough blow on Friday, losing 109-95 to the Bulls. Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. Charlotte is now ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall. That strong performance was nothing new for the Hornets as they've secured at least 10 offensive rebounds in 14 consecutive matches.

The Hornets are loaded with young playmakers, including forward Brandon Miller. The former Alabama standout enters Monday's matchup averaging 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's connecting on 40.6% of his field goals this season and has made at least four 3-pointers in four of his past six games.

Why the 76ers can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the 76ers last Friday, but the final result did not. Philadelphia suffered a 121-107 bruising from the Pacers. The 76ers are 6-14 in their past 20 games overall, but they've covered the spread in five of their last six outings. Philadelphia has also won 12 of its last 13 games on the road against Charlotte.

The 76ers feature a top-10 scoring defense in the NBA, giving up 110.6 points per game on average. Offensively, the Sixers are led by guard Tyrese Maxey, who's averaging 24.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

