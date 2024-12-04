We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia is 5-14 overall and 2-7 at home, while Orlando is 15-8 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Magic prevailed, 98-86, when they last met on Nov. 15, which ended a four-game win streak by the Sixers in the head-to-head series. Orlando is 14-9 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Philly is 5-14 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Orlando is favored by 6 points in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 209.5 points.

76ers vs. Magic spread: 76ers +6

76ers vs. Magic over/under: 209.5 points

76ers vs. Magic money line: 76ers: +192, Magic: -234

76ers vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering the Knicks just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday as Orlando fell, 121-106. Despite the loss, the Magic had strong showings from Franz Wagner, who posted 30 points in addition to six assists and three steals, and Moe Wagner, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando has arguably the best defense in the league, allowing the fewest points per game, with top-three rankings in defensive rating, steals and blocks. On offense, Franz Wagner has taken a leap and is averaging career-highs across the board, possibly playing himself into his first All-Star Game selection. The Magic can also take advantage of a shorthanded frontcourt for the Sixers as both Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (ankle) are out, and Philly already ranks second-worst in the NBA in rebounds per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They snuck past the Hornets with a 110-104 win on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge was Paul George, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus eight assists and two steals.

No. 16 overall draft pick, Jared McCain, has played above his draft position as he's the Rookie of the Year favorite and tops all first-year players with 16.1 points. Additionally, after covering just twice over their first 14 games, the Sixers now enter this matchup with back-to-back ATS victories, as well as a 3-0 ATS record versus their last three Eastern Conference opponents. While Philly has dealt with injuries all season, Orlando is also hampered as the team's leading scorer in Paolo Banchero (oblique) remains out.

How to make 76ers vs. Magic picks

