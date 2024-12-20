Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Celtics are up 71-68 over the Bulls.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 12-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Chicago 12-15, Boston 21-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Chicago Sport Network

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.9 points per game this season.

The Celtics are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 234, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 112-98 victory over the Wizards on Sunday. Boston pushed the score to 91-72 by the end of the third, a deficit Washington cut but never quite recovered from.

The Celtics smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in October.

Meanwhile, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Bulls made off with a 122-121 win over the Raptors. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Chicago.

The Bulls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nikola Vucevic, who went 10 for 17 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, and Josh Giddey, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-5 record this season. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 12-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 19 threes per game. However, it's not like the Bulls struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics beat the Bulls 138-129 in their previous matchup back in November. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 14.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.