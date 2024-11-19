Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Charlotte 5-8, Brooklyn 5-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.47

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, the Hornets lost to the Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 128-114 margin.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Miles Bridges, who scored 19 points plus eight assists and eight rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in March.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Cavaliers only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 114-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knicks.

The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Cameron Johnson, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Charlotte's loss dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Hornets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 39.4. Given the Hornets' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Brooklyn is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.