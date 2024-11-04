Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis said his home was burglarized while he was playing in the Bucks' Saturday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a social media post, Portis said that many of his "prized possessions" were stolen during the alleged incident.

"I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen," Portis wrote in his post. "If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests!"

In his post, the 10-year NBA veteran included two videos, one in which he reiterated his devotion to the Milwaukee community and described the alleged burglary. The other appears to be security camera footage of the incident.

"While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions," Portis said. "Any info that leads to the return of any of my belongings will be rewarded handsomely."

After spending his first five seasons with the Bulls, Wizards and Knicks, the 29-year-old Portis has found a home in Milwaukee. The 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds on 50/40/77 splits in his four-plus seasons with the Bucks, twice finishing third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. He's also a fan favorite, with chants of "Bobby! Bobby!" filling Fiserv Forum on a regular basis.