The 2024-25 NBA season will continue on Wednesday, and there's an Eastern Conference showdown on the NBA schedule between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee is 11-9 overall and 8-3 at home, while Atlanta is 11-11 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Bucks won and covered the spread in two of their three head-to-head meetings with the Hawks, but the two franchises have split their last 10 both straight up and against the spread.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The home team is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Hawks odds, and the over/under is 236.5 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Hawks spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Hawks over/under: 236.5 points

Bucks vs. Hawks money line: Bucks -173, Hawks +145

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks extended their winning streak to seven games on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Detroit as they made off with a 128-107 victory. The Bucks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went 10-for-11 from the floor on his way to 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Damian Lillard was another key player, scoring 27 points to go along with five assists.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks came out on top against the Pelicans by a score of 124-112 on Monday. The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team, as it has now racked up at least 27 assists in 14 consecutive games.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 22 points off the bench, and Trae Young overcame a tough shooting night (5-for-16) by notching a double-double with 12 points and 15 assists. Atlanta shot 51% from the floor as a team in the victory.

