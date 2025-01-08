The San Antonio Spurs will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Milwaukee is coming off a 128-104 win at Toronto on Monday, while San Antonio dropped a 114-110 decision at Chicago that same night. The Spurs (18-18), who are fourth in the Southwest Division, are 6-10 on the road this season. The Bucks (18-16), second in the Central Division, are 11-7 on their home court.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is 9:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio leads the all-time series 53-46, but Milwaukee has won the last three meetings. The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 222.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 133-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -5.5

Spurs vs. Bucks over/under: 222.5 points

Spurs vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -212, San Antonio +176

SA: The Spurs have hit the money line in 29 of their last 59 games (+24.20 units)

MIL: The Bucks have hit the Under in 45 of their last 77 games (+9.80 units)

Spurs vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Spurs vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday's game in Toronto to get stitches on his finger, but was able to return and finish the night with a triple-double. He's listed as probable for this matchup. Milwaukee can also lean on point guard Damian Lillard. In 27 games, all starts, Lillard is averaging 24.7 points, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.1 minutes. He scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the win over the Raptors.

Forward Bobby Portis is another force who can be a game changer. In 33 games, including five starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.4 minutes of action. He poured in 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds at Toronto on Monday. He registered a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 120-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama is fast becoming one of the NBA's next superstars. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, four blocks, 3.8 assists and one steal in 33.1 minutes. He has registered a double-double in each of the last three games. In a 113-110 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, he scored 35 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked two shots. He scored 23 points and added 14 rebounds with eight blocks and four assists in Monday's loss at Chicago.

Shooting guard Devin Vassell has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last three games. In a 122-111 overtime loss to Denver on Saturday, he scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. A night earlier against the Nuggets, he scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists in a 113-110 win. In 21 games, including 10 starts, he is averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spurs vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, projecting 217 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 133-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.