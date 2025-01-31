The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at the Frost Bank Center. San Antonio is 20-24 overall and 12-12 at home, while Milwaukee is 26-19 overall and 9-12 on the road. The Spurs have lost two straight after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 128-116 on Jan. 29. The Bucks are looking to bounce back from a 125-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 28. Milwaukee is 22-23-1 and San Antonio is 21-23 against the spread this season. Damian Lillard (groin) is a game-time decision, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Milwaukee.

Spurs vs. Bucks spread: Spurs +2.5

Spurs vs. Bucks over/under: 234 points

Spurs vs. Bucks money line: Spurs: +122, Bucks: -146

Why the Spurs can cover

On Wednesday the Spurs came up short against the Clippers, falling 128-116. San Antonio has now lost in back-to-back games. Despite their defeat, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The Spurs are 11-3 when Wembanyama posts eight or more rebounds, but 9-21 otherwise.

Wembanyama has emerged as a legitimate star in the NBA in just his second season. The 7-foot-3 21-year-old impacts games on both ends of the floor, and was recently named to the Western Conference All-Star team. Wembanyama enters Friday averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, and 3.7 assists per game.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks lost a heartbreaker to the Trail Blazers when they played on Tuesday. Milwaukee lost 125-112, despite leading 47-35 with 9:19 left in the second.The Bucks might have lost, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was a machine, dropping a double-double on 39 points and 12 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's evening made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Antetokounmpo continues to play at an extremely high level and ranks second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 31.7 points per game. He also ranks in the top-five in rebounds per game (12.2) and is averaging 5.8 assists per game. Damian Lillard, who will be a game-time decision, is averaging 25.3 points and 7.3 assists per game.

How to make Spurs vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Spurs vs. Bucks on Friday, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of computer simulations?