The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-3) will go on the road for just the second time since Nov. 19 when they face the Charlotte Hornets (6-16) on Saturday afternoon. Cleveland lost its final two games of November, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak to maintain control of first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have picked up wins over the Celtics, Wizards and Nuggets already this week. Charlotte is mired in a seven-game losing skid and is coming off a 125-101 loss at New York on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. The Cavaliers are favored by 13 points in the latest Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 218.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -13

Hornets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 218 points

Hornets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers: -800, Hornets: +550

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte only lost to Cleveland by 14 points on the road earlier this season, and it was outscored 27-10 at the free-throw line. The Hornets also forced the Cavaliers into 20 turnovers and took 26 more shots from the floor. They are currently playing without star LaMelo Ball (calf), but Brandon Miller has picked up much of the scoring in Ball's absence.

Miller had 26 points in a loss to the Knicks on Thursday, giving him at least 20 points in nine straight games. Guard Seth Curry scored a season-high 18 points in that game, providing a much needed scoring boost. Despite their losing skid, the Hornets have covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 games.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is not the type of team that anyone wants to face right now, especially when dealing with several key injuries. The Cavaliers hold the best record in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 3-0 homestand after beating the Nuggets by double digits on Thursday. Evan Mobley has started to stretch his shooting range, finishing with 20 points and several 3-pointers against Denver.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and he did not play against Charlotte last month. Point guard Darius Garland is adding 20.5 points, 6.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games, and they are 4-1 in their last five trips to Charlotte.

How to make Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks

