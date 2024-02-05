The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 31-16 overall and 17-8 at home, while Sacramento is 29-19 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Kings have won eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Cavs and also covered the spread in eight of those contests.

However, both teams have been profitable against the spread in 2023-24, with the Kings going 26-21 against the number while the Cavs are 25-21. Cleveland is favored by 4 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Kings odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235 points. Before entering any Kings vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Sacramento vs. Cleveland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Kings spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Kings over/under: 235 points

Cavaliers vs. Kings money line: Cavaliers: -180, Kings: +150

Cavaliers vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers strolled past the San Antonio Spurs, taking the game 117-101 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games. Cleveland has now won 13 of its last 14 games to surge all the way to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, including Donovan Mitchell, who scored 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Mitchell has now scored 25 or more in every game of the current winning streak. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Cavs could be without starting center Jarrett Allen on Monday as he's questionable with a sprained ankle. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, taking the game 123-115. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Kings, and they're currently fifth in the Western Conference standings. De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 41 points to go along with five steals.

Domantas Sabonis also had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds, and Malik Monk had 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds off the bench. It was the 14th triple-double of the season for Sabonis and Monk's 14th game of the season with 20 or more points. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Fox will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. This season, he has averaged 27.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between -6.5 to -3.5.

The Kings are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games as the road underdog.

The Cavaliers are 13-7 against the spread in their last 20 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Cavs vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Kings vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 51-33 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.