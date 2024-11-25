porzingis-getty-6.png
Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will make his season debut on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN. Porzingis, who had surgery in late June after suffering a rare ankle injury during the 2024 NBA Finals, is officially listed as probable

Last week, Porzingis practiced with Boston's G League team, the Maine Celtics. The team reportedly had targeted a December return, but in September Porzingis said that he was hoping to come back faster than expected.

The Celtics have gone 14-3 in Porzingis' absence, the second-best record in the league.

CBS Sports will have more on this story soon.