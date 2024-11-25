Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will make his season debut on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN. Porzingis, who had surgery in late June after suffering a rare ankle injury during the 2024 NBA Finals, is officially listed as probable.

Last week, Porzingis practiced with Boston's G League team, the Maine Celtics. The team reportedly had targeted a December return, but in September Porzingis said that he was hoping to come back faster than expected.

The Celtics have gone 14-3 in Porzingis' absence, the second-best record in the league.

