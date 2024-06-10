The 2024 NBA Finals shifts over to American Airlines Center as the Boston Celtics travel to play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 on Wednesday. The Celtics defended their home court in Games 1 and 2 as they own a 2-0 series lead. On Sunday night, Boston defeated the Mavericks 105-98. Boston is currently on a nine-game win streak.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 213.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -1.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 213 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston +105, Dallas -125

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 4Q Under in 30 of their last 41 away games

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have hit the Under in 26 of their last 38 games at home

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic has been the only consistent playmaker through the first two games. He has a knack for creating his own shot while being a top-notch playmaker in the backcourt. In the 2024 NBA Finals, Doncic is averaging 31 points, 10.5 rebounds, six assists and three steals per game. In his last contest, he dropped a triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Forward PJ Washington is an athletic wing threat for the Mavs. Washington plays well off the ball and makes timely cuts to create high-percentage shots. The Kentucky product also fights on the glass. He's averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the 2024 NBA Finals. In Game 2, Washington had 17 points and seven boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown continues to thrive for the Celtics. Brown plays with great effort on both ends of the floor. The three-time All-Star is able to score from all three levels, averaging 24.6 points, six rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. In the Game 2 win, Brown tallied 21 points, four boards, seven assists and three steals.

Guard Jrue Holiday has also been a big-time difference-maker for Boston. Holiday's defensive tenacity is superb while showcasing his offensive skillset on the other end. The UCLA product is putting up 19 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists and one steal per game in the 2024 NBA Finals. In Game 2, Holiday dropped 26 points, 11 boards and three assists. See which team to pick here.

