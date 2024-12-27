We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers. Boston is 22-8 overall and 11-5 at home, while Indiana is 15-16 overall and 7-11 on the road. Indiana won the lone previous matchup this season, 135-132, in overtime, after Boston swept the Pacers in last season's Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana is 13-17-1 against the spread in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Boston is 11-19 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 231.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Celtics: -694, Pacers: +496

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Christmas Day despite a quality game from Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 15 rebounds. Also effective was Jaylen Brown (23 points) and Derrick White (21 points), as offensive balance has been a strength of Boston all season. The team has six players averaging in double-figures, with Al Horford (9.1 points) nearly making it seven as the Celtics are third in the NBA in offensive rating.

Despite a high-octane offense, Boston also cherishes the basketball as it commits the second-fewest turnovers per game. On defense, the Celtics rank in the top eight in both points allowed per game and defensive rating, and by committing the fewest fouls per game, they allow the fewest free throw attempts per night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, the Pacers unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday as they took a 120-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the defeat, the Pacers had strong showings from Andrew Nembhard, who had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 boards.

Indiana has one of the most efficient offenses as it ranks in the top 10 in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. Eight players are averaging at least 9.2 points per game, led by Siakam at 20.1 points and Tyrese Haliburton at 17.3 points. Indiana can also protect the paint, courtesy of Myles Turner, who ranks third in the NBA with 2.2 blocks per game, and it hounds the perimeter by allowing the eighth-fewest made 3-pointers per night. Additionally, Boston could be shorthanded as both Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are both listed as questionable. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Pacers picks

