Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Philadelphia 7-16, Charlotte 7-18
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.99
What to Know
The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Hornets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 232.5, but even that wound up being too high. They received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 109-95 to the Bulls. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charlotte in their matchups with Chicago: they've now lost seven in a row.
Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 14 consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the 76ers last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 121-107 bruising from the Pacers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 227.5 point over/under.
Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 7-18. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 7-16.
Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Hornets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Hornets' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Hornets came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 110-104. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 215.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 03, 2024 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 10, 2024 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 16, 2024 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Charlotte 98
- Mar 01, 2024 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 20, 2024 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 16, 2023 - Philadelphia 135 vs. Charlotte 82
- Mar 17, 2023 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Charlotte 82
- Dec 11, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Charlotte 113
- Nov 23, 2022 - Charlotte 107 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Apr 02, 2022 - Philadelphia 144 vs. Charlotte 114