Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Houston 9-4, Chicago 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Center. The Rockets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Rockets will bounce into Sunday's matchup after (finally) beating the Clippers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Everything went the Rockets' way against the Clippers on Friday as the Rockets made off with a 125-104 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-46.

The Rockets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jabari Smith led the charge by shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Smith also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Alperen Sengun, who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.

The Rockets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Bulls, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 144-126 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Coby White, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Houston's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for Chicago, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've been averaging 16.2. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Houston is a 4.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Chicago and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.