Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden passed Hall of Fame sharpshooter Ray Allen for second all-time in NBA career 3-pointers made with a deep ball from the wing during Sunday's matchup with the Utah Jazz.

The historic shot gave Harden 2,974 career 3s, and he accomplished the feat in 215 fewer games than Allen, largely thanks to a tremendous discrepancy in volume. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the all-time record with 3,782 and counting -- likely uncatchable for Harden.

It's fitting that Harden's shot to pass Allen came in isolation, where he's done so much of his 3-point damage over the course of his career.

Though it wasn't of the step-back variety -- the shot which you can argue shaped the modern game as much as any single basketball move -- Harden made the 3 out of the pick-and-roll, where he's been as effective as any player in league history.

Not exactly known as a marksman of Allen and Curry's ilk, Harden has long played the numbers game when it comes to 3-pointers, hoisting early and often knowing that the analytics say eventually he'll win out. He's averaged 7.5 3-point attempts per game for his career, but launched as many as 13.2 per game during his prime with the Houston Rockets.

By contrast, Allen averaged 5.7 longball attempts for his career, with a high of 8.4. Allen collected his 3-point total on 7,429 attempts, while it took Harden 8,187.

The 35-year-old Harden hasn't always been the most aesthetically pleasing player, but his accomplishments are undeniable: NBA MVP, seven-time All-NBA, 10-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He'll be able to add Hall of Famer to that list shortly after he decides to retire.