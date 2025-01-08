Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to step away from the team to tend to family members who were evacuated due to the several wildfires in Los Angeles, per Chris Haynes.

As of Wednesday, 70,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate Los Angeles County as the Palisades wildfire engulfs the area. The fire was first reported Tuesday morning, and has grown rapidly in size. It has damaged over 1,000 structures, in the Pacific Palisades area, an affluent region in Los Angles County, with that number expected to reach 28,000 across L.A. county.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that his family was one of the thousands ordered to evacuate their home in the area.

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in Palisades right now," Redick said. "It's where I live. My family, and my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. And from the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared, so I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and I hope everybody stays safe."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also acknowledged the impact the fire has had on his family, as his mother needed to evacuate her home in the area.

"With everything I'm seeing and reading, it's just terrifying what is happening," Kerr said. "Just want to send thoughts to everyone who is going through the devastation of the fire. The game is secondary to that and many things in life."

Across professional sports, the wildfires are are beginning to impact games, as the NHL announced a postponement of Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames. The NFL is similarly monitoring an upcoming wild card game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings set to take place on Jan. 13.

The NBA has yet to announce any postponements, but that could change as the Clippers and Lakers both host games this Thursday and Saturday against the Hornets.