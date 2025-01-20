The Los Angeles Clippers (24-17) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the struggling Chicago Bulls (18-25) on Monday night. Los Angeles has not lost a game since the Southern California wildfires caused the Clippers' game against the Hornets to be postponed on Jan. 11. They extended their winning streak with a 116-102 win over the Lakers on Sunday in a rivalry tilt. Chicago has lost five straight games, falling to Portland in a 113-102 final on Sunday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under is 227 points according to the SportsLine consensus.

Clippers vs. Bulls spread: Los Angeles -6.5

Clippers vs. Bulls over/under: 227 points

Clippers vs. Bulls money line: Los Angeles -250, Chicago +205

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles enters this matchup with momentum after rattling off a four-game winning streak and getting Kawhi Leonard back. He scored 19 points in a 116-102 win over the Lakers in his fifth game of the season after missing the first three months with knee soreness. Leonard will sit out on Monday, but his presence has certainly been felt by the organization.

Norman Powell has stepped up as the team's leading scorer with Leonard sidelined for most of the season, averaging 23.6 points per game this season. Ivica Zubac added 21 points and 19 rebounds in the win over the Lakers, marking his fourth game with at least 20 points and 18 rebounds. The Clippers have covered the spread in six straight home games, while the Bulls have failed to cover in five consecutive games.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off its fifth straight loss, but star guard Zach LaVine had another impressive outing. He finished with 27 points in a 113-102 loss to the Trail Blazers, while Nikola Vucevic had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Josh Giddey did not score in 29 minutes, which was his first scoreless game of the season.

The Bulls allowed 19 points on 16 turnovers, so cleaning up those mistakes will give them a chance to play a competitive game on Monday. LaVine has averaged 23.7 points and 4.6 assists this season. Chicago has been within two possessions in three of its five losses during its current losing skid.

