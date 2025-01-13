Southern Californians will get a couple of needed hours to enjoy themselves on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Miami Heat in the NBA. The game will be held in suburban Los Angeles as scheduled despite the devastating wildfires that continue to burn in the region. The Clippers (20-17) had their game against the Hornets postponed on Saturday, so this will be their first taste of action since Jan. 8, while the Heat (20-17) are coming off a win on Saturday against the Trail Blazers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Miami. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers vs. Heat over/under: 214.5 points

Clippers vs. Heat money line: Clippers -246, Heat +199

Why the Clippers can cover

Kawhi Leonard left the Clippers last week and missed a game against the Nuggets to be with his family with fires threatening their home in the Palisades, and Nicolas Batum's family had to be evacuated from their home. However, both returned to practice on Sunday and the Clippers are hoping to have both in the lineup on Monday, with neither listed on the team's injury report.

Los Angeles is currently seventh in the Western Conference standings and has overachieved in the eyes of the oddsmakers, going 19-17 against the spread this season. The Clippers have also won seven of 10 against the Heat and are 8-2 against the spread during those meetings. They rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed per game, holding opponents to just 108.4 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a 119-98 win over Portland on Saturday and has now won three games in a row to improve to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Tyler Herro had 32 points to lead all scorers in the victory, and Nikola Jovic had a productive outing off the bench, producing 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Jimmy Butler remains suspended for conduct detrimental to the team and is the subject of several NBA trade rumors, so Herro must continue to serve as the franchise's primary scorer. He's averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, and he's shooting 46.9% from the floor and 40.6% from the 3-point line (also career-bests). See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Clippers vs. Heat picks

