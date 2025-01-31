The Charlotte Hornets will host the Los Angeles Clippers in one of the first tips on the Friday NBA schedule. Charlotte is 12-32 overall and 8-16 at home, while Los Angeles is 27-20 overall and 10-12 on the road. The Clippers have won 12 straight contests against the Hornets, including both matchups last season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Clippers are favored by 13 points in the latest Hornets vs. Clippers odds, according to SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 211 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -13

Hornets vs. Clippers over/under: 211 points

Hornets vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -806, Hornets +556

LAC: The Clippers are 8-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last 10 games

CHA: The Hornets are 12-9-1 ATS as a home underdog this season

Hornets vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are coming off a 128-116 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday to improve to 3-1 over their last four games. Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 27 points as the Clippers' third difference leading scorer over their last three games. The Clippers have four players averaging more than 15 points per game this season, led by Powell's 24 ppg. James Harden is averaging 21.7 points and 8.4 assists to facilitate the offense.

Ivica Zubac, a ninth-year center, is having a career season as he's averaging 15.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, which are both career highs. The 27-year-old 7-footer had 21 points and 22 rebounds against the Spurs after having 25 points and 16 rebounds against the Suns on Monday as he's been a dominant force in the paint. The Hornets will be without center Mark Williams (foot), as well as other key pieces like LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist), Tre Mann (back) and Grant Williams (knee) as the Clippers have may have too many pieces for Charlotte to contain. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Although the Hornets are without five of their top six leading scorers, Miles Bridges has escaped the rash of injuries in Charlotte thus far. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 19 ppg this season after back-to-back years averaging more than 20 ppg. He had 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 104-83 loss to the Nets on Wednesday after having 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 112-107 loss to the Lakers on Monday when Ball suffered his injury. He's scored more than 20 points in eight of his last nine games and has the talent to keep Charlotte in this contest.

The Hornets have covered the spread in four of their last five games as an underdog of 10 points or greater and they've only lost by more than 12 points once over their last 15 games. Although the Hornets are being crushed by injuries, they are still playing better-than-average defense. Charlotte is 13th in scoring defense (112 ppg), and although winning outright may be a challenge, they've proven the ability to cover numbers this large recently and throughout the season. See which team to pick here.

