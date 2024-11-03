Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Orlando 3-3, Dallas 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Magic are 2-8 against the Mavericks since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Orlando Magic will be staying on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Magic were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, the Magic couldn't handle the Cavaliers and fell 120-109.

Jalen Suggs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 28 points in addition to eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their match against the Rockets on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Mavericks took a 108-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.

The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyrie Irving, who scored 28 points in addition to eight rebounds and seven assists, and Luka Doncic, who posted 29 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Doncic also posted a 42.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April.

Orlando's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Dallas, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

The Magic couldn't quite finish off the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in January and fell 131-129. Can the Magic avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.