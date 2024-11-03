Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Dallas Mavericks
Current Records: Orlando 3-3, Dallas 3-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
What to Know
The Magic are 2-8 against the Mavericks since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Orlando Magic will be staying on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Magic were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Friday, the Magic couldn't handle the Cavaliers and fell 120-109.
Jalen Suggs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 28 points in addition to eight rebounds and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their match against the Rockets on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Mavericks took a 108-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.
The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyrie Irving, who scored 28 points in addition to eight rebounds and seven assists, and Luka Doncic, who posted 29 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Doncic also posted a 42.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in April.
Orlando's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Dallas, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.
The Magic couldn't quite finish off the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in January and fell 131-129. Can the Magic avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 219 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Jan 29, 2024 - Dallas 131 vs. Orlando 129
- Nov 06, 2023 - Dallas 117 vs. Orlando 102
- Nov 09, 2022 - Orlando 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Oct 30, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Orlando 105
- Jan 30, 2022 - Orlando 110 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 15, 2022 - Dallas 108 vs. Orlando 92
- Mar 01, 2021 - Dallas 130 vs. Orlando 124
- Jan 09, 2021 - Dallas 112 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 21, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 06, 2019 - Dallas 107 vs. Orlando 106