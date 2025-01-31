Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Dallas 26-22, Detroit 23-24

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.54

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are taking a road trip to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mavericks, who come in off a win.

The Mavericks' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with the Pelicans on Wednesday. The Mavericks slipped by the Pelicans 137-136. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Dallas.

The Mavericks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Daniel Gafford out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Gafford has been hot recently, having also posted three or more blocks the last three times he's played. Kyrie Irving was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 133-119 fall against the Pacers.

The Pistons' defeat came about despite a quality game from Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. Cunningham had some trouble finding his footing against the Cavaliers on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-22 record this season. As for Detroit, they now have a losing record at 23-24.

The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Mavericks ended up a good deal behind the Pistons when the teams last played back in April of 2024, losing 107-89. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.