The Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) on Friday night in an NBA Cup game. Memphis has overcome injury issues early in the season and is coming off a 131-111 blowout win over Detroit on Wednesday. New Orleans has lost six straight games and continues to play without some of its best players. The Pelicans lost to Toronto at home in a 119-93 final earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under is 231 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over/under: 231 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies: -629, Pelicans: +453

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has a trio of stars in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., but they have only been on the court together in three games this season. The latest instance came on Monday when they cruised to a 25-point win over Portland, as Morant finished with 22 points and 11 assists in his return after missing eight games with a hip injury. He was held out of Memphis' 20-point win over Detroit on Wednesday, but he is listed as probable for Friday's game.

The Grizzlies have won four straight games and eight of their last 11, despite dealing with the various injuries. They have been able to rely on their deep bench, as backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. had a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds against Chicago last weekend. Memphis has covered the spread in 10 of its last 11 games, including seven of its last eight home games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans remains without Zion Williamson (hamstring), but it hopes to have Brandon Ingram (calf) and Trey Murphy III (knee) back on the court for this game. Dejounte Murray returned from a 17-game absence (hand) earlier this week, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists against Toronto. Point guard CJ McCollum scored a team-high 19 points in that game, while forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Ingram leads New Orleans with 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Murphy is adding 18.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. Their potential return on Friday makes New Orleans a completely different team than the one that lost to Toronto on Wednesday. Memphis is just 6-14 in its last 20 Friday games.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Pelicans picks

