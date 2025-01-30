The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) host the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) in an Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday. The Hawks are on a six-game losing streak. The Houston Rockets topped Atlanta 100-96 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Cleveland put an end to its three-game losing streak with a 126-106 victory over the Miami Heat. Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal) and Clint Capela (back) are out for Atlanta.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 10-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hawks vs. Cavs spread: Cleveland -10

Hawks vs. Cavs over/under: 237.5 points

Hawks vs. Cavs money line: Cleveland -476, Atlanta +364

ATL: The Hawks are 20-27 against the spread this season

CLE: The Cavs are 30-16 against the spread this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is an explosive playmaker for the Cavs. The six-time NBA All-Star leads the team in scoring (23.7) to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's supplied 30-plus points in five of his last eight outings. In the win over the Heat, Mitchell finished with 34 points, six assists, and made five 3-pointers.

Center Jarrett Allen provides the group with a lengthy and active presence in the frontcourt. The Texas native leads the team in rebounds (10) to go along with 13.9 points per game. In addition, he ranks second in the NBA in field-goal percentage (70.2%). Allen has recorded 26 double-doubles this season. On Jan. 27 versus the Pistons, Allen had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Trae Young is a floor spacer and facilitator for the Hawks. The 26-year-old is first in the NBA in assists (11.4) to go along with 22.7 points and 1.3 steals per game. Young has dished out 10-plus assists in 28 games this season. On Nov. 29 against the Cavaliers, Young stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points and 11 assists.

Forward De'Andre Hunter has been a two-way perimeter asset in the frontcourt. Hunter averages 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and knocks down 39% of his 3-pointers. He's notched 20-plus points in two of his last five games. On Jan. 27 versus the Timberwolves, Hunter had a season-high 35 points and two rebounds.

