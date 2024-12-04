CHICAGO -- Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder isn't interested in giving Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a letter grade, or attach a number 1-10 to describe how the first month and some change has gone for the rookie. That's fair given he's played just 22 games. But as the NBA's most-recent top pick, there are expectations that come with that distinction.

Risacher doesn't have the same level of attention previous No. 1 picks have garnered, especially after all the fanfare that followed Victor Wembanyama a year ago. But even in what was considered a weaker draft, there is still pressure attached to someone whose name was the first off the board.

"He's doing all the things that I was hopeful that he'd do as he begins his NBA career," Snyder said. "You've seen games where it shows statistically, where he has a big shooting night. You've seen games defensively, where he's had to take a tough matchup. That might be the biggest thing to me, is seeing his versatility defensively."

Through 22 games, Risacher is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. He's shooting just 41% from the field and 28.2% from deep, which on the surface would seem concerning, but you don't get the feeling that he doesn't belong out there when you watch the 6-foot-8 French forward play. More importantly, while it may not show up in the box score, Risacher is doing the little things on both ends of the floor -- especially on defense -- that makes you worry less about the shooting right now.

He's already been tasked with guarding pure scorers like Zach LaVine, CJ McCollum and Jordan Poole, as well as more versatile guards like Jrue Holiday and Darius Garland. More often than not, Risacher is ending games with a positive box score plus-minus because of his defensive effort. The Hawks allow five fewer points with Risacher on the floor compared to when he sits, which ranks in the 78th percentile in the league, an impressive mark for a rookie.

Snyder said that he could obviously stand to add some more muscle and weight, which will come as he gains more years in the league, but Risacher has a promising baseline. The Hawks rookie is also managing to stay locked in defensively, even when his shots aren't falling.

"I think one of the things that helps Zacch is, you know, we're in a unique situation in that we have three guys [Dyson Daniels, Risacher, and Jalen Johnson] at the two, three and the four," Snyder said. "I think we've got an average age of like 20.5. So we have 20 year olds, three of them starting in the NBA, and the way that I've seen that is, I think they help each other. I think there's a cohesiveness to those three guys, where they're going through some of the same stuff. So these guys are all having similar experiences, kind of getting familiar with the league as well, and I think it's good to have them be able to support each other."

That trio is a significant reason why the Hawks have been better on defense than last year when they ranked 27th. Atlanta's not near the top of the league on that end of the floor, but they've climbed up to 18th this season, and are ninth in the last 10 games alone because of the ascension of Johnson and the additions of Daniels via an offseason trade and Risacher via the draft.

Defensively, Risacher seems more prepared than most rookies, it's the offensive side of the ball that's come along slower than expected. We've seen flashes of the player he can become, like the 33-point outing in a win against the Knicks in early November.

But Risacher will be the first to tell you how big of an adjustment it has been for him from playing in Europe to the NBA. He's already called out the fact that while he was one of the most athletic guys in France, his athleticism pales in comparison to others in the NBA. But it's not just the strength, fitness and agility that have been eye-opening for the rookie, he's also having to adjust to the immense spacing and pace of play on offense.

"There's more space over here, I feel like the court is so big compared to the court in Europe," Risacher told CBS Sports. "We play way more of a transition game. We want to play fast and there's less plays."

Risacher's adjusting to a whole new style of play, so naturally the process isn't always going to look pretty. But the Frenchman is often one of the last players off the court during practice and shootarounds, showing his commitment to improving. During one particular shootaround in the lead up to the Hawks playing the Chicago Bulls at the end of November, he was working on getting up 3s on the move, as he jogged around the arc from one side to the other while getting fed the ball. The results varied, but the confidence never wavered, which isn't surprising as Risacher isn't too concerned about his cold start from beyond the arc this season.

"[The coaches] have confidence in me, and that's the most important thing," Risacher said. "Everybody here wants me to take those shots, so that's what I will keep doing. I'm trying to impact the game in different ways, because I'm not just a shooter, I can defend and can score in multiple ways. So I don't want to depend off just making 3-point shots. I'm working every day, and I know it's going to pay off soon enough. So I'm not worried about it."

Already we're seeing that cold snap break, as Risacher is shooting 48.9% from the field and 40.9% from deep in the last five games. Those numbers are more in line with what he averaged last season with JL Bourg in France, so it's no surprise that he's starting to find his form in the NBA.

Risacher's counting stats may not be what we're used to from guys drafted No. 1 overall, as the last five No. 1 overall picks have averaged at least 20.1 points in their first year. But his progression in just a month-and-a-half has been promising.

And as far as the pressure that comes with carrying around that title of No. 1 draft pick, Risacher isn't focused on that.

"I feel like the only thing I can control is what I put on the court," Risacher said. "I just make sure I'm focused on the right thing. I want to be the best version of myself, and as soon as I'm doing that, all the pressure goes away."