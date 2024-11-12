We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Miami Heat in the opening night of the 2024 NBA Cup. Detroit is 4-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while Miami is 4-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Heat have won seven straight meetings with the Pistons, including a 106-98 victory on Oct. 28. Detroit is 7-4 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Heat are 4-5 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before locking in any Heat vs. Pistons picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Heat vs. Pistons spread: Miami -1.5

Heat vs. Pistons over/under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Pistons money line: Miami -122, Detroit +102

MIA: The Heat are 0-4 ATS over their last four games

DET: The Under is 7-2 when the Pistons are an underdog

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is coming off a 95-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, thanks to a three-point play by Nikola Jovic with seven seconds remaining. Jovic had 15 points and 7 rebounds off the bench, while Tyler Herro led the way with 26 points. The defense also did its job in holding Minnesota to 20 points under its season scoring average.

Miami ranks fifth in the NBA in steals per game, and it doesn't allow easy points as no team sends its opponent to the free throw line fewer times than the Heat. Herro is leading the team on the offensive end, putting up a career-high of 23.2 points on a career-best of 50.7% shooting. Also, you can't ignore that Miami has defeated Detroit in seven straight games, with an average margin of victory of 8.3 points across those matchups.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is coming off a 101-99 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but Cade Cunningham had another standout performance. The former No. 1 overall pick had 26 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds as Cunningham is averaging career-highs across the board in his fourth season. Veteran additions Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley are also making impacts as all three are averaging in double-figures.

Detroit ranks ninth in scoring defense after being 26th a year ago, and it is holding opponents to the eighth-lowest field goal percentage. Detroit will also get a break on Tuesday as Miami's leader in Jimmy Butler (ankle) is sidelined, while Pistons center Jalen Duren is questionable to return to the court after missing the last two games with his own ankle injury.

