We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte is 5-9 overall and 4-3 at home, while Detroit is 7-9 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Hornets barely hold the edge in the all-time series with 65 wins versus 64 losses, including a victory on Nov. 6. Detroit is 8-6-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Charlotte is 7-7 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Detroit is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets +1.5

Hornets vs. Pistons over/under: 221 points

Hornets vs. Pistons money line: Hornets: +119, Pistons: -141

Hornets vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Hornets vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets were just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 116-115 to the Nets despite a quality game from Brandon Miller, who went 11 for 17 en route to 29 points plus three steals and two blocks. He was one of six players in double-figures as Miles Bridges chipped in with 21 points, while Tre Mann had 19 points and six assists off the bench.

LaMelo Ball leads the team with 28.4 points, which ranks seventh in the NBA as he's the conductor of a prolific offense from beyond the arc. Charlotte ranks second in the NBA in both 3-pointers made and attempted, and it also crashes the glass, ranking sixth in offensive boards and in total rebounds. The Hornets have also performed much better versus the spread recently, going 5-2 ATS over their last seven games. See which team to back here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Meanwhile, the Pistons took a 122-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls on Monday, despite the performance of Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 22 rebounds. Cade Cunningham had a double-double of his own with 26 points and 10 assists, while offseason acquisition Malik Beasley had 21 points off the bench.

After ranking 26th in both defensive rating and points allowed last season, Detroit has made great strides on that end of the court as it ranks ninth in both categories this season. It also gets to face a Hornets team with both offensive deficiencies -- as no team makes or attempts fewer free throws than Charlotte -- as well as a team with multiple injuries. Centers Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (rib) are both out for Charlotte, leaving the team without an active player on its roster taller than 6-foot-9. See which team to back here.

How to make Hornets vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.