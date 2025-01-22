Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Cleveland 36-6, Houston 28-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.51

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking a road trip to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Rockets have the home-court advantage, but the Cavaliers are expected to win by 2.5 points.

The Cavaliers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 238, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against the Suns on Monday as the Cavaliers made off with a 118-92 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Cleveland has posted since December 21, 2024.

The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Donovan Mitchell, who earned 33 points along with five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Mitchell also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024.

The Cavaliers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 7-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' game on Monday was all tied up 57-57 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 107-96 to the Pistons. Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Cleveland has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 36-6 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 28-14.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Rockets, though, as they've only made 44.8% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Rockets in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, losing 117-103. Can the Cavaliers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.