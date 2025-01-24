3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 94-89, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Raptors came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Toronto 11-32, Atlanta 22-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.22

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are taking a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The Raptors are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

The Raptors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 109-93 victory over the Magic on Tuesday. The win was all the more spectacular given Toronto was down by 21 with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in ten consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 114-104 to the Pistons. Atlanta has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Toronto has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-32 record this season. As for Atlanta, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-21.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

The Raptors might still be hurting after the devastating 136-107 defeat they got from the Hawks in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a 5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.