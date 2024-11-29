Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New York 10-8, Charlotte 6-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Knicks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 118.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted the Knicks would be headed in after a victory, but the Mavericks made sure that didn't happen. The Knicks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 129-114 to the Mavericks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New York in their matchups with Dallas: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Knicks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Brunson, who went 14 for 21 en route to 37 points plus seven assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. With that strong performance, Brunson is now averaging an impressive 25.6 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds.

The Knicks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Mavericks posted 27.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 98-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Heat.

New York's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Knicks just can't miss this season, having made 50.2% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 42.8% of theirs this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Charlotte.

Odds

New York is a big 8.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.