3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls and the Nets have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. The Bulls have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 92-72.

The Bulls came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Brooklyn 9-12, Chicago 8-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sports Network Plus

Chicago Sports Network Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Nets are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 206.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 100-92 to the Magic on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Brooklyn in their matchups with Orlando: they've now lost five in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 67-67 at halftime, the Bulls were not quite the Celtics' equal in the second half on Friday. They took a 138-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston. Even though they lost, Chicago's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 118.5 points per game (they're now ranked fourth in scoring overall).

The losing side was boosted by Nikola Vucevic, who shot 6-for-9 from long range and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against the Magic on Wednesday.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Chicago, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Bulls struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets beat the Bulls 120-112 in their previous matchup back in November. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nets still be able to contain Vucevic? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Chicago is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.