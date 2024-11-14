The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking like an NBA title contender in the 2024-25 season. With a strong back court of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and an emerging frontcourt star in Evan Mobley, the Cavs are off to a terrific start this season.
Trying to catch Cavaliers action this NBA season? Almost all Cavs games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, the Cavaliers local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo as well.
Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Cavaliers schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 15, 2024
|vsChicago
|7:30 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Nov 17, 2024
|vsCharlotte
|6:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Nov 19, 2024
|@Boston
|7:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Nov 20, 2024
|vsNew Orleans
|7:30 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Nov 24, 2024
|vsToronto
|7:30 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Nov 27, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Nov 29, 2024
|@Atlanta
|2:30 pm
|State Farm Arena
|Dec 1, 2024
|vsBoston
|6:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 3, 2024
|vsWashington
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 5, 2024
|vsDenver
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 7, 2024
|@Charlotte
|1:00 pm
|Spectrum Center
|Dec 8, 2024
|@Miami
|6:00 pm
|Kaseya Center
|Dec 20, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|7:30 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 21, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|8:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 23, 2024
|vsUtah
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Dec 27, 2024
|@Denver
|9:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Dec 30, 2024
|@Golden St.
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Dec 31, 2024
|@L.A. Lakers
|9:00 pm
|Crypto.com Arena