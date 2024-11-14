donovan-mitchell-getty-7.png
Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking like an NBA title contender in the 2024-25 season. With a strong back court of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and an emerging frontcourt star in Evan Mobley, the Cavs are off to a terrific start this season.

Trying to catch Cavaliers action this NBA season? Almost all Cavs games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, the Cavaliers local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo as well.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers games

  • Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTimeVenue
Nov 15, 2024vsChicago7:30 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov 17, 2024vsCharlotte6:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov 19, 2024@Boston7:00 pmTD Garden
Nov 20, 2024vsNew Orleans7:30 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov 24, 2024vsToronto7:30 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov 27, 2024vsAtlanta7:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov 29, 2024@Atlanta2:30 pmState Farm Arena
Dec 1, 2024vsBoston6:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 3, 2024vsWashington7:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 5, 2024vsDenver7:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 7, 2024@Charlotte1:00 pmSpectrum Center
Dec 8, 2024@Miami6:00 pmKaseya Center
Dec 20, 2024vsMilwaukee7:30 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 21, 2024vsPhiladelphia8:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 23, 2024vsUtah7:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 27, 2024@Denver9:00 pmBall Arena
Dec 30, 2024@Golden St.10:00 pmChase Center
Dec 31, 2024@L.A. Lakers9:00 pmCrypto.com Arena