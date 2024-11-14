After making it to the NBA Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks have their mind on a championship in the 2024-25 campaign. Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson has joined up with MVP candidate Luka Doncic and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving this season as the Mavs look to make noise in the Western Conference.
Trying to catch Mavericks action this NBA season? Almost all Mavericks games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. KFAA, the Mavs local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch Dallas Mavericks games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: KFAA
Dallas Mavericks schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time
|Venue
|Nov 14, 2024
|@Utah
|9:00 pm
|Delta Center
|Nov 16, 2024
|vsSan Antonio
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Nov 17, 2024
|@Oklahoma City
|7:00 pm
|Paycom Center
|Nov 19, 2024
|vsNew Orleans
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Nov 22, 2024
|@Denver
|10:00 pm
|Ball Arena
|Nov 24, 2024
|@Miami
|6:00 pm
|Kaseya Center
|Nov 25, 2024
|@Atlanta
|7:30 pm
|State Farm Arena
|Nov 27, 2024
|vsNew York
|7:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Nov 30, 2024
|@Utah
|9:30 pm
|Delta Center
|Dec 1, 2024
|@Portland
|9:00 pm
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
|Dec 3, 2024
|vsMemphis
|7:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Dec 5, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Dec 7, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Dec 19, 2024
|vsL.A. Clippers
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Dec 21, 2024
|vsL.A. Clippers
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|vsPortland
|8:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Dec 25, 2024
|vsMinnesota
|2:30 pm
|American Airlines Center
|Dec 27, 2024
|@Phoenix
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Dec 28, 2024
|@Portland
|10:00 pm
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
|Dec 30, 2024
|@Sacramento
|10:00 pm
|Golden 1 Center