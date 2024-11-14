luka-doncic-getty-11.png
After making it to the NBA Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks have their mind on a championship in the 2024-25 campaign. Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson has joined up with MVP candidate Luka Doncic and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving this season as the Mavs look to make noise in the Western Conference.

Almost all Mavericks games in the 2024-25 season are available on local broadcaster KFAA (available to regional subscribers), ABC, ESPN and NBA TV for nationally televised games.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks games

  • TV channel: KFAA
  • TV channel: KFAA

Dallas Mavericks schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTimeVenue
Nov 14, 2024@Utah9:00 pmDelta Center
Nov 16, 2024vsSan Antonio8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Nov 17, 2024@Oklahoma City7:00 pmPaycom Center
Nov 19, 2024vsNew Orleans8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Nov 22, 2024@Denver10:00 pmBall Arena
Nov 24, 2024@Miami6:00 pmKaseya Center
Nov 25, 2024@Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Nov 27, 2024vsNew York7:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Nov 30, 2024@Utah9:30 pmDelta Center
Dec 1, 2024@Portland9:00 pmModa Center at the Rose Quarter
Dec 3, 2024vsMemphis7:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Dec 5, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Dec 7, 2024@Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Dec 19, 2024vsL.A. Clippers8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Dec 21, 2024vsL.A. Clippers8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Dec 23, 2024vsPortland8:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Dec 25, 2024vsMinnesota2:30 pmAmerican Airlines Center
Dec 27, 2024@Phoenix9:00 pmFootprint Center
Dec 28, 2024@Portland10:00 pmModa Center at the Rose Quarter
Dec 30, 2024@Sacramento10:00 pmGolden 1 Center