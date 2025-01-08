3rd Quarter Report
A win for the Heat would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 96-86 lead against the Warriors.
The Heat entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Warriors hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Miami 17-17, Golden State 18-17
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Ticket Cost: $50.90
What to Know
The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Miami Heat, where tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Sunday.
The Warriors are headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest loss since December 19, 2024 on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 129-99 punch to the gut against the Kings. Golden State has struggled against Sacramento recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the Heat fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 123-118 defeat to Sacramento. The loss hurts even more since Miami was up 85-68 with 10:40 left in the fourth.
Despite their loss, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaime Jaquez Jr., who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Jaquez Jr. also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.
Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 18-17. As for Miami, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 17-17.
The Warriors took their win against the Heat in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 113-92. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Golden State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 218 points.
Series History
Golden State and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 26, 2024 - Golden State 113 vs. Miami 92
- Dec 28, 2023 - Miami 114 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 01, 2022 - Miami 116 vs. Golden State 109
- Oct 27, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Miami 110
- Mar 23, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 03, 2022 - Golden State 115 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 01, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 17, 2021 - Golden State 120 vs. Miami 112
- Feb 10, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Golden State 101
- Nov 29, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Golden State 105