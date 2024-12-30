Halftime Report

The Rockets and the Heat have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Rockets have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Heat 73-61.

The Rockets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Miami 15-14, Houston 21-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.56

What to Know

The Heat are 9-1 against the Rockets since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Heat are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

On Saturday, the Heat came up short against the Hawks and fell 120-110.

The Heat's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyler Herro, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists. That's the most assists Herro has posted since back in November. Jaime Jaquez Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Rockets' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 113-112 to the Timberwolves. The loss hurts even more since Houston was up 106-90 with 4:57 left in the fourth.

Despite the loss, the Rockets got top-tier performance from Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds. Sengun had some trouble finding his footing against the Pelicans on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

The Rockets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 25.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 15-14. As for Houston, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 21-10.

In addition to losing their last games, both failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Miami has struggled against the spread on the road.

The Heat strolled past the Rockets in their previous matchup back in April by a score of 119-104. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.