Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-4, Houston 14-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They are set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center with a little bit of extra rest. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Rockets: 105.8, the Thunder: 103.2) so any points scored will be well earned.

On Wednesday, the Rockets needed a bit of extra time to put away the 76ers. They came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 122-115. The win made it back-to-back victories for Houston.

The Rockets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Green, who went 12 for 20 en route to 41 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, Green also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Thunder entered their tilt with the Lakers on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They walked away with a 101-93 win over Los Angeles.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a double-double on 36 points and nine assists. The contest was his ninth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Thunder smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.1 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 12.4.

Houston has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, they pushed their record up to 15-4 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of the Rockets and the Thunder were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.