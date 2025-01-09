Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Houston 24-12, Memphis 24-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Despite being away, the Rockets are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Grizzlies better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when the Rockets really get things going. Everything went the Rockets' way against the Wizards on Tuesday as the Rockets made off with a 135-112 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Houston has posted since November 22, 2024.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Rockets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Amen Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds. What's more, Thompson also posted a 87.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jalen Green, who scored 29 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

The Rockets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only posted 21.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 119-104 victory over the Mavericks on Monday. Memphis was down 38-26 with 10:26 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 15-point win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for the Grizzlies as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 13 rebounds.

Houston's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 24-12. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 24-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Rockets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Grizzlies (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went the Rockets' way against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in October of 2024, as the Rockets made off with a 128-108 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.