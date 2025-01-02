Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-21, Milwaukee 17-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while the Nets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers, taking the game 120-112. The victory was all the more spectacular given Milwaukee was down by 19 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds. His afternoon made it 12 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. The match between them and the Raptors wasn't particularly close, with the Nets falling 130-113.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from D'Angelo Russell, who went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight assists and two blocks.

The Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-4 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Milwaukee's win bumped their record up to 17-14. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-21.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: The Bucks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.5 threes per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks came up short against the Nets when the teams last played on Thursday, falling 111-105. Can the Bucks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 14-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.