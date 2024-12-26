Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Miami 14-13, Orlando 19-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Kia Center. The Heat are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 210.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 110-95 victory over the Nets on Monday. The win was a breath of fresh air for Miami as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bam Adebayo, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

On Monday the Magic overcame some tough odds to get past the Celtics. The Magic managed a 108-104 victory over the Celtics. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:02 mark of the second quarter, when Orlando was facing a 58-43 deficit.

Miami now has a winning record of 14-13. As for Orlando, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 19-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: The Heat have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.6 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a nine game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.