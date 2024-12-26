Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Miami 14-13, Orlando 19-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: FanDuel SN - Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $59.33
What to Know
The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Kia Center. The Heat are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 210.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 110-95 victory over the Nets on Monday. The win was a breath of fresh air for Miami as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bam Adebayo, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.
On Monday the Magic overcame some tough odds to get past the Celtics. The Magic managed a 108-104 victory over the Celtics. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:02 mark of the second quarter, when Orlando was facing a 58-43 deficit.
Miami now has a winning record of 14-13. As for Orlando, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 19-12.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: The Heat have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.6 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.
Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a nine game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 21, 2024 - Orlando 121 vs. Miami 114
- Oct 23, 2024 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 97
- Feb 06, 2024 - Miami 121 vs. Orlando 95
- Jan 21, 2024 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 12, 2024 - Miami 99 vs. Orlando 96
- Dec 20, 2023 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 106
- Apr 09, 2023 - Miami 123 vs. Orlando 110
- Mar 11, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Miami 114
- Feb 11, 2023 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 27, 2023 - Miami 110 vs. Orlando 105